PENFIELD, N.Y. — Many Christmas Tree Farms opened for the season over the weekend, with new protocols in place to help customers and employees feel safe.



Dave Woodward says his farm Woody Acres has been in the family for more than 100 years.



“My grandfather bought the farm in 1915,” Woodward said.



And in the 90s, they added Christmas trees to their business model, and haven’t looked back since.



“Everybody is generally in a happy spirit, they’re anxious for the holiday, it’s a happy time,” Woodward said.



And while all of the Christmas trees might be out in the open, Woody Acres is still taking extra steps this year to make sure its employees and customers feel safe when selecting the perfect tree.



Besides recommending customers bring their own saws and the addition of hand sanitizer stations, Woodward says they’ve expanded their indoor gift shop so there’s more space, and will even do ‘curbside pickup’ of pre-cut trees.



Additionally, customers can schedule an appointment to pick up trees during the week before the farm officially opens.



“We don’t get to a level where everything is shut down, we want people to be safe," Woodward said. "To have a holiday where everyone is sick is not enjoyable.”



He hopes with the year everyone has had, they can still find some solace in a nice fir.



“It’s a family experience, something you can do together. And getting to go home and decorating it, it’s just an enjoyable time,” Woodward said.