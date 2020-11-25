PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Small Business Saturday is coming up. It’s designed to support small businesses. A new store in Pittsford is hoping you browse and buy there because it features products made around Monroe County.

Notion just opened this week in the village of Pittsford. It’s all about supporting other small businesses. We're talking about artists and crafters. Just about everything in the store is locally made.

Bonnie Miguel is a creative director and advertising designer who turned her office space in Pittsford, Miguel Creative, into Notion, a store full of handcrafted and vintage goods to help community artists who have had a tough time selling their products during the pandemic.

“All the shows have been canceled and we thought this would be a great outlet for some of the makers to sell their stuff,” said Miguel. “We are all in it together in it takes a village really. It is so true. “

Every shelf and every wall in notion highlights the creative work of local artists like Caroll’s Hilltop Enterprises in Webster. They make Lichtenberg woodburning pieces. Figgy Pudding Art is owned and operated by two women and best friends. They make the cutest youth and baby tie-dyes and one-of-kind jewelry.

Marianne Warfle is selling some fun candles she makes out of empty wine bottles. She calls the line, “Get Lit." She plans to use the candle sale proceeds to pay it forward.

“I’m doing it to keep myself busy during this crazy COVID time,” said Warfle. “So the proceeds I am going to put to good use in the community by providing some random acts of kindness here and there. So if I can give a $20 bill to somebody who looks like they could use it or buy somebody coffee or something like that, that’s what I plan on doing."

That’s the kind of community spirit we can all use more of.

“The big plan is that when summertime comes around we can have a big craft fair out here in the parking lot. We have all kinds of ideas to help these people out. It’s going to be busy down here once we get past this pandemic,” said Miguel.

Notion is open for shopping Monday through Saturday. It’s located at 50 State Street in the village of Pittsford in Northfield Common.