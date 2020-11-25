ANAHEIM, Calif. — The owners of the Anaheim Ducks submitted new plans for a $3 billion mixed-use project that is expected to transform the Honda Center and its surrounding area into a live, work, and play entertainment destination.

H&S Ventures, the company of Ducks owners and Honda Center operators Henry and Susan Samueli, submitted the documents for the project dubbed ocV!BE to the city earlier this week.

The new plans for ocV!BE were toned down slightly since the Samuelis first announced the project in June.

According to the city, H&S plans to develop the project on 95 acres of land surrounding the Honda Center, down from the initial 115 acres it submitted to the city in June. This move will modify the number of new apartments proposed for the development from 2,800 to 1,500.

An H&S spokesman said they plan to further study the area of the undeveloped 20 acres that runs along Ball Road and the western side of the Santa Ana River, according to the Orange County Register.

The company said it is still committed to providing 15% of the 1,500 apartments for affordable housing.

The rest of the ocV!BE development remains the same.

Under the Samuelis’ proposed development, ocV!BE will feature a brand new 6,000-seat concert hall, a commercial retail area with shops, 30 restaurants, a food hall, brand new office buildings, two hotels, a parking structure, and 10 acres of park space.

H&S also plans to build a brand new pedestrian walkway over Katella Avenue that will link ocV!BE to ARTIC, the city’s regional transportation center across the street.

The new plans do not change the project’s development timeline. H&S plans to start construction in 2024 once all city approvals are met.

The timing of the development is a bright spot for a city reeling from the negative fiscal effects of the coronavirus. With Disneyland Resort's two theme parks closed, as well as the Anaheim Convention Center since March, tourism has sunk. Hotels have shuttered, and many businesses that rely on the city's 25 million annual tourists are on the brink of bankruptcy.

The ocV!BE project will complement the Los Angeles Angels owner's proposed development of Angel Stadium. Angels owner Arte Moreno plans to build his own mixed-use project with apartments, office buildings, and retail space located across the street from the Honda Center.

“It is great to see these plans move forward,” Anaheim spokesman Mike Lyster said in a statement to Spectrum News 1. “As we deal with the challenge of coronavirus now, the investment planned around Honda Center, as well plans around Angel Stadium and the continued expansion of the Disneyland Resort, give us confidence for recovery and optimism for a bright future for Anaheim."