It’s no secret 2020 has taken a toll on small businesses across the country. And the Capital Region is no exception.

“As a business owner, you need to learn to adapt in the spur of the moment,” said Cheryl Zinni, who owns Spoon & Whisk in Clifton Park. “You start doing things differently.”

Zinni’s doors were closed for weeks due to COVID-related restrictions. But she has managed to reopen and welcome back eager customers.

“They’re thrilled that we’re still open,” she said.

It turns out, the kitchen supply store has just what people are looking for.

“They’ve been talking about how much more cooking they’re doing in the kitchen,” she said.

It means the holiday season will likely spur even more business. Zinni said that’s not unusual, but that it will look different.

“We’re not allowing a lot of customers in at once. We’re keeping everything clean and everybody separated,” she said. “I think we’ll regain all of our customers back.”

Right now, Zinni and others in the business community are gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

“Everybody is limited, which means it's every harder for them to succeed, grow, and thrive than its ever been perhaps in their business life,” said Todd Shimkus, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president.

Shimkus is calling on all shoppers to “save our locals."

“With winter coming and COVID-19 still being here, there is something you can do right now,” he said. “Shop local.”

That's especially true on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Back at Spoon & Whisk, Zinni is also urging people not to wait.

“Right now, we do have good stock,” she said. “We are having trouble getting extra stock in. As we go to order, there are a lot of back orders.”

Zinni is also cutting back her staff this holiday season in order to allow more customers in at any given time.

“Thankfully we have loyal customers that are coming in,” she said. “Supporting us and knowing how important it is to shop small and to keep your independent businesses alive.”