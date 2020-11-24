BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like so many businesses, Issa's Pita Chips found itself wondering if its future would go up in flames.
But the family-owned operation was spared by Wegmans.
At the Issa’s Pita Chips Buffalo facility, they create the delicious pita chips that are made with love as it’s a family affair dating back to the 1980s. That’s when their father opened Cedars Bakery and Deli.
Over the years, like so many businesses, they’ve had to adapt to whatever customers want. So back in 2015, they had an idea to make their delicious pita bread into pita chips.
Things took off and everything was great until the pandemic hit. Issa’s found itself losing a lot of its major customers, including Buffalo Public Schools. Then after a few calls and a little bit of convincing, Wegmans ended up picking up their product.
The family business has been able to keep on all 10 of its employees working full-time. Something they are certainly grateful for. And with that, they have a piece of advice for other business owners who might be struggling themselves.
"Always be ready to adapt. You know what we've seen in 2020, you have to be prepared for the worst. No matter how good things look like they’re going — at any point, having different avenues of revenue can save your business in the end,” said James Issa, head of production.
Besides Wegmans, you can find Issa's Pita Chips at Tops, Whole Foods, and some other local stores.