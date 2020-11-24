GREECE, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day of business for a while for non-essential businesses in Monroe County’s orange zone. The state is shutting them down because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in certain zip codes. Many businesses close to the orange zone boundary are frustrated.

“This is the worst time of the year for this to happen,” said Michael Pierce, a stylist who rents a chair at Techniques Hair Studio in Greece.

In his 40 years in the hair styling business, Pierce never took a vacation. Now, he’s about to take his second one this year, because of the pandemic.

“This is, for us, the busiest time of the year,” he said. “So financially, it's a little bit of a hit.”

The state-mandated shutdown affects businesses deemed non-essential. That last point, for Michele Dovidio — doesn’t sit well.

"It’s very frustrating, obviously,” said Dovidio, who has owned Techniques for 13 years. “But kind of shocking because we have had no issues.”

This is the second pandemic-related shutdown for the salon. In March, the state shut down the entire beauty industry as the number of VOVID cases grew. Because her salon is in what the state says is an “orange zone” for the virus, it must now close for at least two weeks.

“There’s a lot of stylists that are gonna go without their paychecks,” said Dovidio. “Clients that are going to go without their services. It's very frustrating.”

Also frustrating is the salon’s location — only a few hundred yards from the line between where businesses can stay open, or must close.

“Which doesn't do much for the transmission control of this virus,” she said. “So I don't understand that. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“This isn't the problem,” said Pierce. “I mean, beauty salons are not where they're seeing problems, but we're being shut down. So do I think it's fair? No I don’t.”

Pierce had about 45 clients booked for the next two weeks. No one is quite sure when they’ll be able to reschedule.

Such is life — and business — in a re-surging pandemic.

“It's not fun,” said Pierce. “I'm not enjoying it. I think about retirement more than I ever have, but I don't think I'm ready for quite yet. And I don't want to go out like this.”