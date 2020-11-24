Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the southern part of Staten Island will transition from a yellow zone to an orange zone.

The decision means that businesses like restaurants and gyms will face new restrictions which will go into effect Wednesday. For schools in Staten Island’s new orange zone, additional restrictions will go into effect on Thursday.



For the owners of the Historic Old Bermuda Inn Restaurant and Catering Hall on Staten Island, the governor’s announcement means the cancellation of Thanksgiving dinner plans.

“As you probably have heard by now, unfortunately we are located in the newly designated COVID-19 orange zone, which restricts indoor dining. For everyone who had a reservation this Thursday we are just as upset that we can't spend it with you as many have spent every year with us,” read an announcement posted on the Inn’s Facebook page.

“These places have had their whole dining room reserved, and now, they are not able to have anyone in their dining room,” said Dominic Provenzano, the marketing and communications manager for the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce are trying to help businesses navigate what these labels mean for them. They are also trying to help Staten Island businesses impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions with a new offer.

On Tuesday, the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce launches Shop Staten Island, their new online marketplace exclusively for Staten Island businesses.

The new site allows Staten Island’s small businesses to create their own personal online storefront.

For a limited time, the Chamber of Commerce is offering storefronts on Shop Staten Island to all qualifying small businesses on Staten Island for free.

The owner of LuBella Boutique in Tottenville is trying to figure out how she’ll cope with the new restrictions.

While the orange zone restrictions won’t impact her too much as a retail shop, she’s worried that fewer people will be out shopping on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.



“If we have to go out there and deliver gifts to people, we will even offer gift wrapping, we’re going to do what we have to do because I don’t want to lose my business,” she said.

Over the last several months, small business owners in particular have pleaded with city, state and federal officials for financial support.

On Monday’s "Inside City Hall", Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to reassure them and explained what services the city is offering to help them.

“We do have access to different loan possibilities. We have legal help we can provide if there’s a lease problem or some other legal problem. We can ensure that fines are not applied if that’s appropriate,” jhe said.

The Staten Island Chamber of Commerce will be offering the free virtual storefronts to qualifying businesses through June 1, 2021.