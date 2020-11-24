BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Town leaders are calling for people to shop local while bracing for tighter orange zone restrictions.

"Unfortunately this, you know he's gonna make it a little bit harder, but I really do want to send a message to Brighton residents but really to people across the community -- make sure you support your local neighborhood businesses, they've been there for all of us, and now more than ever, if we can find a way to support them, let's all do that," said Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle.