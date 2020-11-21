HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hop on the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park choo-choo, because supporting local businesses is something many can all get on board with.

What You Need To Know Annual Tampa Winter Village is open at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park



Ice skating, local vendors, and light show being offered



Local businesses hope the event will help them

“Overall, the challenges of this year have definitely affected us,” said Danielle Evans, owner of Don Me Now Boutique.

Throughout the pandemic, local businesses took a major hit, but now, things may be looking up.

“I think the most important thing, and I think people really feel it in the Tampa community, is people are really having that outreach of wanting to shop local, support local, and really see their businesses thrive,” said Evans.

One way they’re doing that is by visiting the 5th Annual Tampa Winter Village, which the Downtown Tampa Partnership made a special effort to continue despite the pandemic.

“It’s so important because it gives us a sense of togetherness even though we’re not physically together. Everybody can come down and experience the holidays, create those memories, it’s really something that warms your heart,” said Rachel Radawec, the senior manager of public space and community engagement with the Downtown Tampa Partnership.

From ice skating, to a light show, to holiday treats, and of course shopping, the Tampa Winter Village will help these businesses start off the New Year on the right foot.

“Coming outside, being in a safe environment where you’re not physically going into somewhere but an open air concept where people can still shop and skate and be around this time of year, this is definitely going to be something to help small businesses and help get the word out that we’re still here, we’re still doing good,” said Evans.

Masks requirements and social distancing measures will also be place to ensure everyone is safe.

The event continues every day between now and January 3.

For more information, go here.