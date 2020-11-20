WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — With a new round of closures in Western New York, it’s important now more than ever to support local businesses.

Right now, the orange zone designation in Erie County does not affect retail shops. That's allowing a few local boutiques in the area to push a new national initiative called Pink Friday.

You’ve heard of Black Friday, but what about Pink Friday? It’s a new initiative this year to support small businesses *first* this holiday, as many are hurting from this pandemic. Shops in Williamsville are participating, we’ll tell you how to support coming up! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/6NYsYxh1Kz — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) November 20, 2020

Boutique Hub, a network of businesses across the country, started the new initiative as many businesses are hurting from the pandemic. They wanted people to focus on shopping small before Black Friday, as that day is traditionally focused on big-box store sales.

Lexi Furlong with Blush Boutique in Williamsville worked with other local stores from across the regions to bring it here. Stores like Molly + Kate, Bliss Boutique, RuthAnn Boutique, Blush Boutique, Research and Design, T Boutique, and more are some shops in Western New York participating.

Today is Pink Friday, with Molly + Kate, Bliss Boutique, RuthAnn Boutique, Blush Boutique, Research and Design, T Boutique, and more participating! Each offering their own special sales to get the holiday season started. They’re using the hashtag #ShopSmallFirst @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/NUeUZtWjF2 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) November 20, 2020

They say it’s important now more than ever to shop local.

"We are A, like I said, the backbone of the community, but B personally we give back as much as we can. So the better we do in a year, the more we are able to contribute at a local level. Whether it's local benefits, local sports teams. It really does all kind of recycle itself and come back to our community," said Heather Sprague, owner of Beulah's General Store.

Each store has its own sales going on. And again, these stores are open and not impacted by the orange zone designation. They are also doing online sales.

One way to know which stores are participating — look for the pink balloons.