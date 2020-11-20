BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Many people are celebrating Thanksgiving a bit differently this year, and the effects are being felt when it comes to turkey sales.

The turkeys at Ridgecrest Turkey Farm in Brockport are about to be prepped for the Thanksgiving table.

Larger birds aren’t as popular this year as the smaller turkeys, but turkey prices are up across the state



Mattison says all of the Ridgecrest Turkey Farm turkeys are already called for, and the birds are about to be prepped for pick up

“They're about to see their last couple days tonight and tomorrow,“ said owner Travis Mattison. “Just everything going on with the coronavirus I guess, it’s really what’s kicking us around. Every day it changes, so we’re just making due with what we can. We’re just glad we’re going to be able to sell them.”

Despite changes to plans due to COVID-19, all of the Ridgecrest Turkey Farm turkeys are spoken for. But Mattison admits he is concerned that not everyone will pick up the turkey they ordered.

“We’ve had a lot of customers call us to say they’re not having Thanksgiving. But we’ve been able to make up for it and sell them in other ways," said Mattison.

Folks are changing it up, as mandates call on families to dine with only those who live in your own household or with no more than ten people per gathering. Larger birds aren’t as popular this year as the smaller turkeys.

Wegmans says it plans to carry a wide ranges of turkey sizes, from 10 to 24 plus pounds. But there is a trend to avoid cooking the full turkey and instead purchase turkey breasts, parts or pre-seasoned turkeys.

Turkey prices are up, though, throughout the state. The New York Farm Bureau reports Turkey prices are about $1.41 per pound, which is about an 11% increase over last year’s average price.

There about 1,140 turkeys at Ridgecrest. Most of them are the hens which are about 20 pounds. And then there are about 50 of what are called toms, which can be upwards of 44 pounds.

“We’re a full New York State AG and Market approved slaughter house, so we do every step of it here ourselves," said Travis, who emphasizes that his turkeys are free roaming, well cared for birds, "There’s not many other turkey farms like ours around."

Mattison says by the end of the weekend the birds will be in a cooler, ready to be picked up and put on a plate next Thursday.

“We’re just making the best of it, we’re gonna do it and we’ll be open again next year,” he said.