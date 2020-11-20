The City of Buffalo is encouraging residents to shop local this year, especially from Black businesses.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the city's new initiative to help Black businesses not only survive, but thrive this holiday season.

Buy Black Buffalo Week will take place from December 4-11.

Mayor Brown says it is critically important to keep these businesses alive in wake of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has been particularly harmful for Black-owned businesses. And Black businesses have suffered failures at a much higher rate than other types of businesses in our city, in our state, and in our nation,” Brown (D) said.

While all small businesses will have safety procedures in place, if you still don't feel comfortable going in-store, you can still support them.

For more information, click here.