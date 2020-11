A local coffee spot is closing five of its locations beginning Friday.

SPoT Coffee is temporarily closing its Hertel, Elmwood, Chippewa, Clarence, and Williamsville locations.

The announcement came on SPoT's Facebook page, along with signs citing prioritizing wellness as the reason for the closure.

There is no set reopening date.

Locations at Glens Falls, Hamburg, Kenmore, Orchard Park, Niagara Falls, Roswell Park, Saratoga, Snyder, West Hartford and West Seneca remain open with restrictions.