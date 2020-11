HILTON, N.Y. — Braddock Bay Tavern Bar and Grill is closing temporarily and having all of its employees tested after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant on Manitou Road in Hilton says it will only reopen once all employees test negative for the virus.

In addition to that measure, it is having the restaurant professionally disinfected.

Braddock Bay expects to reopen in the next four to five days.