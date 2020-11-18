After a lengthy back-and-forth legal battle, ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt is shutting down.

The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency will take ownership of the mall from the owner, Moonbeam Capital Investments, officials said Wednesday.

The property will be sold as-is, and proceeds will be split by the county and the company.

ShoppingTown has been behind on taxes for years and filed for bankruptcy last year.

"We're now on the other side of this. Hopefully this all gets worked out and the judge approves us. I think Moonbeam feels good, we feel good," said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. "We hopefully have a happy ending in 2021, somebody wanting to make the kind of investments in our community."

The deal still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy judge. That's expected to happen next month.