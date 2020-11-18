TEXAS — Every year, Oprah Winfrey stans look forward to what’s new on the celeb’s Favorite Things List, whether it’s the perfect stocking stuffer for a friend or a gift for themselves. The media mogul released her list of 72 items in this month’s edition of O, The Oprah Magazine featuring two businesses in Texas.

“So, this will be a holiday season unlike any other,” Winfrey said. “But, there’s one thing I know for sure and that is gratitude is one of the greatest gifts you can give to others and of course, to yourself. It’s the spirit of gratitude that has inspired our 2020 Favorite Things List and this year we’re celebrating Black-owned businesses and the people behind them.”

Oprah's list has something for everyone: tech gifts, gifts for foodies, cozy gifts, for the family, for the home, for the kitchen, beauty gifts, stylish gems, and for pets. With their twist on the traditional cookie, Frisco’s own Cookie Society announced on their Facebook page they were among the gifts for food lovers.

Owners Marissa Allen and Jeff Allen, a retired offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, birthed the idea of the boutique bakeshop after a trip to New York City, according to their website. And, in 2018, the couple started selling their version of the “ultimate cookie” online before officially opening a brick-and-mortar store during the pandemic back in April.

“This year we are featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things,” said Marissa Allen on Facebook, smiling from ear-to-ear. “I have been waiting to tell people this for months. So, we will be in Oprah’s magazine as one of her favorite things. We’ve been working with her team for almost six months, now. We have sent cookies to Oprah herself and they selected us to be in the magazine.”

From now until Christmas Day, Allen says they will have 12 holiday cookies – chocolate chip, salted caramel, chocolate chunk, banana pudding, cookies & cream, snickerdoodle, sweet potato pie, peppermint hot chocolate, Texas toffee, maple pecan, ginger snap cheesecake, and “holly”day sugar – in-store for purchase. Cookie Society also offers shipping via their website and Amazon with a guarantee of fresh arrival for those gifting to friends and family out-of-state.

“We will have a classic sampler six-count and we will have a holiday sampler six-count, we will have a holiday 12-count, but not in the gift crate, and then we’ll have the gift crate,” she said. “So, we’ll have four options for November and December. We’ll have 12 flavors available in-store for the entire two months and we will have all 12 flavors featured in the holiday box and we’ll have Oprah’s favorite…”

Two hours northeast of Frisco, you’ll find the next Black-owned business on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 List, Rockin JR Ranch Kitchen. Their specialty item, a sweet heat treat, can be spread on biscuits and toast or used for dipping purposes. For Janice Davis and Ray Zies, co-owners of Rockin JR Ranch Kitchen, the Peach Raspberry Habanero/Strawberry Jalapeno Gift Set landing on the annual list was a dream come true for the creole-country cooking duo.

“We were in our commercial kitchen when I read the email,” said Davis reflecting on when she heard the news. “I screamed, I cried, and my body vibrated. Ray ran over to me, because he thought I was having a heart attack.”

According to Davis, in the magazine, Oprah says she and Steadman, Winfrey’s long-time significant other, enjoy incorporating the spread into their meals for breakfast.

“Our products are made in small batches, that ensures constant quality control,” said Davis. “They are made with all natural ingredients. The gift set jams perfectly balance the sweetness of the fruit with the warmth of the peppers.”

Getting Oprah’s stamp of approval on their jams was a humbling experience to Davis, and one she says has also increased online sales for Rockin JR Ranch Kitchen. She hopes with a continued boost in business, they’ll be able to offer jobs to others in their commercial kitchen someday.

“My business partner, Ray, learned to make jam from his mother,” said Davis adding that their blueberry jam is his childhood recipe. “In 2013, he taught me to make jam. I like playing with flavor combinations, so the jams are my imagination and our refined techniques. We are truly where New Orleans meets Seguin, TX. or as we say, ‘were creole meets country’.”

For the full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 List, visit “O, the Oprah Magazine” or pick up a copy in stores.