ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For many this Thanksgiving, turkey will be the center of the dinner table. But the Red Fern in Rochester wants to offer a different option.

Andrea Parros opened Red Fern seven years ago as a way to introduce Rochester to veganism.

“We wanted it to be foods you were familiar with, such as mac and cheese, quesadillas, steak bomber…” Parros said.

And for most of those years, she’s offered a vegan menu for Thanksgiving that continues to grow every year.

“Every year we sell out. We actually had to add a second pick up day, so now we offer a pickup on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” Parros said.

We’re at the @redfernroc to see what’s on the menu for their annual #vegan Thanksgiving! You can order online through next Friday! @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/8N6UvansDC — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) November 12, 2020

Individual plates start at $16.50, and she hopes the meals, desserts and a la carte sides help to make the holidays easier.

“We like to take all the worry out of the meal, and offer them a cruelty-free and vegan, vegetarian, allergy-friendly alternative so nobody has to stress,” Parros said.

Not only does she hope her holiday meals further her mission, she hopes they provide some solace, too.

“I think it gets a conversation started at the dinner table, where maybe just one or two more people consider going vegan?” Parros said. “This is such a trying time to everyone, and we just hope this meal can bring comfort.”

Orders can be made online here.