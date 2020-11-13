While restaurants and businesses struggle through COVID-19, one committee in Saratoga is searching for ways to support them longterm.

The Saratoga Springs Complete Streets Committee is proposing reducing the lanes of traffic on Broadway.

The goal is to allow more of the sidewalk space to be used for outdoor dining and outdoor retail.

The committee said reducing the lanes of traffic would also make it safer for pedestrians enjoying the downtown.

Already, restaurants have expanded into the streets and sidewalks during the COVID-19 pandemic and committee members say a permanent change would help the city thrive.

“We have seen it be successful in so many other communities and the time is now," said Erin Maciel, a member of the Saratoga Springs Complete Streets Committee.

“If we make them feel comfortable and make them feel safe and it's benefiting business owners, this is a win-win," said member Catherine Hover.

They added that no street parking would be reduced in this plan.

The committee is still tweaking its proposal before presenting to the city council for ultimate approval.