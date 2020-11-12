ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo's new state mandate requiring any establishment with a liquor license to close at 10 p.m. beginning Friday impacts more than just bars and restaurants.

Jeff Dewar has been bowling at Domm’s Bowling Center in Rochester for 15 years.

What You Need To Know Any establishment with a liquor license will be required to close in New York by 10 p.m. starting on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday



That includes Domm’s Bowling Center in Rochester



Manager John Martorella says it’s been difficult, and the early closures will impact league bowling during the week, and force them to close two hours earlier on the weekends



With COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise, Martorella is afraid of what the future might hold

“It’s more cozy, it’s more family owned and it’s a good atmosphere down here,” Dewar said.



A close friend of the family’s, he says it’s been tough seeing the bowling alley struggle due to COVID-19.



“Now that it’s going backwards again, I feel bad for the family all over again. I don’t know how long it’s going to take, if they can survive," Dewar said.



Manager John Martorella said it’s been difficult, but because their alley sells alcohol, it’s about to get even tougher. Beginning Friday, they’ll have to close at 10 p.m., impacting league bowling during the week, and forcing them to close two hours earlier on the weekends.



“It’s tough right now getting by as it is. We do a lot of business on Friday nights and Saturday nights from 10 to 12, and this is going to be a big hit to us,” Martorella said.



Dewar said he doesn’t think its fair places like bowling alleys are being lumped in with bars and restaurants.



“I don’t think it’s right. Bars and restaurants I understand, they’re just trying to keep people more segregated and limit the amount of people in those places," Dewar said. "A place like this, I think they have enough barriers and stuff up.”



And with numbers continuing to rise, Martorella is afraid of what the future might hold.



“To see the numbers rise is scary, knowing the governor can close us down at any time is the scariest thought. And knowing that people in my family can end up with the virus,” Martorella said.