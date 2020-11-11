On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo imposed new restrictions on bars and restaurants after a surge in COVID-19 cases have been reported across New York state.

Bars, restaurants, and anywhere serving alcohol must close their doors at 10 p.m.

"It's very hard to police, it's very hard for people to maintain the discipline of sitting there eating and drinking and chatting and having a good time and laughing and keeping a mask on," said Cuomo.

Restaurants can continue serving food curbside after 10 p.m. This new rule comes less than two weeks after Halloween and also the same day Onondaga County announced the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

"Thanksgiving week, usually a very busy week for the hospitality industry, I've talked to business owners, I know this is a huge burden but the reality is, is we have a ton of spread going on," said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Press Room Pub owner Thomas Hornstein usually closes his doors at midnight. He said late weekends are when the most money is made.

"It might keep people from even being out because they have to be home by 10. It's kinda like if you throw a party and nobody comes to the party, did you really have a party?" said Hornstein.

After being closed for six months, and adapting to safety rules, he and his employees are nervous for the next big shutdown, saying he's already lost $20,000 to $30,000 on spoiled food.

"Its restrictive on our business, but we also gotta help this COVID-19 to go away," said Hornstein.

Gyms are also being forced to lock up at 10 p.m. every night. These rules beginning this Friday.