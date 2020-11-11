Weeks after getting clearance to reopen across the state, Regal Cinemas is suspending operations at their remaining theaters in New York.

Theaters were allowed to reopen back in October with strict social distancing guidelines put in place by health officials.

However, Regal decided to close their theaters in New York and California until the public health and operational environment allows for the more new movies to be released into theaters.

In their statement, Regal said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and will announce any future plans to resume operations at a later date.

Other movie theaters in the state have the option to remain open to customers.