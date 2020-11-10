ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the country gets ready to honor members of the armed forces on Veteran's Day, Dunkin' is doing its part to make sure veterans have the energy to go about their days.

The company donated 300 pounds of coffee to the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester.

That coffee will be distributed to veterans in need throughout the upcoming holiday season.

The Veterans Outreach says it's a nice gesture to support those who willingly sacrifice so much.

"When they leave families and take on that incredible burden of being part of our nation's fighting force, sometimes the homecoming isn't easy," said Laura Stradley, Veterans Outreach Center executive director.

For Veterans Day Wednesday, Dunkin' is offering a free donut to any veteran or active duty military members.