PENFIELD, N.Y. — Fastrac says an employee at its Browncroft Boulevard location in Penfield has tested positive for coronavirus.

The gas station and convenience store chain did not say when the affected employee last worked at the location, but Spectrum News is told the store shut down Monday at 2 p.m.

Fastrac says the site is being sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew and is expected to reopen in a few days.

Fastrac says other employees at the store have already been informed.