PITTSFORD, N.Y. — After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the owner of a Pittsford restaurant is talking about the incident and the steps they took to ensure safety.

“We just did everything we could immediately, we wanted to be fully transparent, the fortunate thing was there was very low exposure because the person was not on the server floor at all,” said Rene Spallina, owner of Pane Vino on the Avenue.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health required Pane Vino on the Avenue​ to close for 24 hours for a deep clean, but the owners decided to take further measures.

It closed for three days, called in a cleaning company, and required all employees to get tested for COVID-19 before reopening.

“I just wanted to be sure that our patrons would feel comfortable coming back,” said Spallina.

“They’re so meticulous in how they approach his business, and I knew they would be very conscientious in making sure all of the proper remediations were done, I just felt bad they had to deal with it," said Mara Axelrod of Pittsford.

The restaurant says there has been an outpouring of support on social media and it finally reopened its doors to the public Thursday with a number of reservations booked throughout the weekend.