RUSH, N.Y. — There is a bone of contention in the latest effort to stop a Rush solar project from seeing daylight.

The Seneca Nation is asking Horseshoe Solar array developer Invenergy to cease with construction of its array on Golah Road. This comes after surveyors found a bone that one expert believes is a human toe bone. The company reports two other experts identified the bone, as belonging to a heron.

The president of the Seneca Nation, Ricky Armstrong, said on the Nation's Facebook page:

"The integrity of our sacred sites must be protected at the eternal resting places of our ancestors, not simply plowed over in the pursuit of economic gain."