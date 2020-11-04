ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Little Theater says it won't be reopening as planned this Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases in Monroe County.

The movie theater previously said they would reopen on Friday after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced movie theaters could open upstate last month.

State guidelines say that for movie theaters to remain open, areas must have under a 2% positivity rate average over a span of two weeks.

Monroe County's current two-week average is at 1.9%

The theater said in a statement, "...for the safety of our staff and guests, we’ve decided that — with the county’s increase of positive COVID-19 tests — this is not the right time to reopen... This news is disappointing, but in our minds, it’s the correct move..."