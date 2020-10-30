CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With November only days away, many are beginning to think about holiday shopping.

The Walden Galleria released its holiday hours to prepare for a rush that will likely be different this year.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m.

For the first two weeks of December, it will have its normal hours of 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Starting December 14, it will open at 9 a.m. daily.

And for all those last-minute shoppers, the mall will open at 8 a.m. beginning Saturday, December 19 every day until the 24.

Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the mall will be closed on Christmas Day.