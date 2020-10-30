DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There is no doubt the tourism industry is one of the hardest hit sectors of the Florida economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Local leaders want visitors to return to the beaches



County visitors bureau says guest safety is top priority





RELATED: Disney World Layoffs Hit Hundreds of Performers, Union Says

Theme park and hotel layoffs are on the list, but what about getting visitors to Central Florida beaches?

Tourism leaders in Volusia County are having to adjust marketing strategies in getting people to visit the area.

The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau stated guest safety is a top priority during the pandemic with hotels and restaurants on board with that mission.

This time of year is the slow season any year for Daytona Beach, with many kids back in school across the country.

Prior to COVID-19, the bureau focused on nine major markets including the Northeast, Toronto and Texas, but now it is all about getting visitors from closer to home.

Tourism is down about 20% in the area compared to last year, with some hotels faring better than others.

"For us, tourism is all about economic impact, how can we bring people into the destination on a typical year in order to make those small businesses, those local businesses thrive, but this is not a typical year so we're seeing fewer guests, but we're really seeing an upsurge of folks within 2 to 4 hours," Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area CVB Lori Campbell Baker said.

Florida visitors make up for 40% of Daytona Beach visitors, with officials saying the area has long been a drive-market.

Snowbird season is coming up starting into December, going into early next year.

Tourism leaders are playing that by ear, with domestic air travel down and Canadian travel restrictions.

The Gift Center on A1A stated it is seeing foot traffic in the store with guests from Florida and out of state.

The center is optimistic about the upcoming snowbird season.

"We were only closed for three weeks during the pandemic. I think it'll be the same this year, I think it'll be better. We get a lot of college students, a lot of families, I think it'll be good," Gift Center cashier Cheryl Callahan said.

Tourism leaders are grateful the area has not been impacted as severely as other parts of Central Florida because of the drivability and wide open spaces at the beaches.