ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Restaurant owners that have enjoyed outdoor dining now have to juggle incoming colder weather with COVID-19 restrictions.

And Monday, The Red Fern announced that “as days of outdoor dining dwindle,” it will not be opening its doors to indoor dining.

Instead, the vegan restaurant will use its limited space to focus on its busy takeout and delivery services.

But just down Park Avenue, Jines Restaurant has taken a different approach to the incoming colder weather.

“In business, you have to be adaptable. You’re either moving forwards, or you’re moving backwards," owner Peter Gines said. "And if you think you’re standing still, you’re moving backwards.”

Gines had three infrared heaters installed under the restaurant’s awning to accommodate patrons still wanting to dine outside.

“Losing [outdoor dining] is difficult, due to the restriction we have of only being able to be at 50% capacity inside. So you just try to adjust,” Gines said.

He says he doesn’t expect it to last all winter, but if it gives him some extra weeks in fall and early spring, the investment will have been worth it.

“If we can get some decent weekend business, and if we can get a full six weeks out of at least what’s underneath the awnings, the payback will be respectable,” Gines said.