Remington Arms workers aren't going down without a fight.

Dozens of people showed up at the Ilion gun factory Wednesday to protest the recent round of layoffs that affected 609 jobs.

The plant was just sold last month, and the layoffs were part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

The workers' union is hoping some people will be rehired, but the protest is over a dispute of whether Remington has to issue severance pay and cover unused vacation.

The union said both are in their collective bargaining agreement.

"Twenty-two years, no severance," said employee Frank Brown. "Our health care is done at the end of the month. I'm a diabetic. I need my health care. They're walking away from us."

"And it's wrong. They breached the contract on us," said 19-year employee Jeffrey Madison. "That's what we're here fighting for today. This has nothing to do with the new company, Roundhill. I'm hoping everything works out good. I'm hoping most of the people get back to work."

The union plans to continue protests through Saturday, inviting local politicians to take part. Both candidates in the 22nd Congressional District race were on hand for the rally.