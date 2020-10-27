ROCHESTER, N.Y. — No tools, no shop, no worries. There’s a creative community workshop space in Rochester that’s welcoming new members to join the DIY club.



Rochester Makerspace is a membership-based community workshop that provides affordable access to all kinds of tools and equipment for woodworking, 3-D printing, laser cutting, metal work, stained glass, and robotics.

"It’s very strong in the STEM education area; the science, technology, engineering and math," said David Duckles, president of Rochester Makerspace.



Duckles is a retired IT specialist. He joined Rochester Makerspace to use the wood shop. He needed a planer for a project. He was so inspired, he’s now president of Rochester Makerspace.



"We are a community of retired engineers, artists, hobbyist, and DIYers, and we offer them the resources to practice their craft."

Harry Noel has never used a lathe before, but he’s become quite the woodturner, making wooden pens and bottle stoppers. He joined Rochester Makerspace in January.



"This is an absolute perfect place to come and learn a craft and have a great time doing it," said Noel.



A Rochester Makerspace membership is $40 a month. It gives you and everyone in your household access to the space, the tools, equipment, free safety training classes and access to other inspired and talented makers. Rochester Makerspace is located at 850 Saint Paul Street in Rochester.