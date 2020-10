An iconic New York City barbershop has announced it will be closing for good by Thanksgiving.

Astor Place Hairstyles has been in business since 1947, but management says it can no longer stay afloat amid the pandemic.

It was once a five-chain barbershop with more than 40 stylists across the city, styling a-list celebrities and artists, from Robert De Niro to Andy Warhol.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also got his hair cut there.