WATERLOO, N.Y. — A Waterloo bar is one of 21 bars and restaurants in the state to have its liquor license suspended for alleged coronavirus-related violations.

The Tiki Bar North on Boody's Hill Road is cited for lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks.

A liquor authority investigator says on September 26, there were approximately 60 people at the bar.

The investigator says they purchased a drink without buying food, and the investigator witnessed people without facial coverings, including the owner who was behind the bar.

The investigator also says the outdoor area was packed with people on picnic tables not properly distanced.