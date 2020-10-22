The Utica bakery known for being the home of the original halfmoon cookie is celebrating 100 years of business.

Hemstrought’s started as a small bakery on Utica’s Genesee Street in 1920, and quickly became known for their halfmoons.

What You Need To Know Hemstrought's in Utica is celebrating 100 years of business and counting



The business is looking to expand their reach beyond the Mohawk Valley



Its chairman and president says they've had success throughout the coronavirus pandemic

A century later, that tradition continues.

"The progression of the company over the past 100 years was to consistently make the original halfmoon cookie. We take pride in being the original,” said Dan Dowe, chairman and president of Hemstrought’s.

The tasty treat has become a staple of Mohawk Valley and Central New York, and now the business is looking to expand that reach.

"It's already out to the Saratoga/Albany area, we're creeping into the Rochester area, we get down to Cooperstown now and as far north as Watertown,” Dowe explains.

A Utica native, Dowe has memories of enjoying what the bakery has to offer. And since buying the business, he’s embracing its roots, while also rebranding, "Bring back the iconic-ness of the Hemstrought brand."

That includes bringing back some old favorites like turnovers and old-fashioned cookies. And helping customers relive some memories, "Being with their mother or grandmother and going to Hemstrought's. "While also trying to make new ones, like with the sun up cookie, an orange zest, and vanilla halfmoon. It launched earlier this month and has already been a hit, as the business maintains success throughout the pandemic.

"Our sales, I would say, were up significantly because of the pandemic,” said Dowe.

Dowe says it’s a product of their wholesale to local grocery stores, as well as an increase in neighbors buying their treats online.