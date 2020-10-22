Hundreds of applications have been filled out to get a part of a federal grant to help struggling small businesses in Monroe County.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says approximately 800 small businesses have filled out applications for the Fast Forward Monroe Program that launched Wednesday.

The grant, which is part of the Cares Act, provides money for businesses with fewer than 50 employees, and that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

What each business gets will depend on their workforce size.

If you own a small business and are interested, you can find the application on the county's website, monroecounty.gov.