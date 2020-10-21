BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local group is trying to help local businesses that are suffering because of the pandemic.

Capital Connect New York is hosting a virtual event October 29 called "Change the Game."

The goal is to connect business owners with resources and one-on-one coaching opportunities.

Capital Connect is offering grants of up to $5,000.

They're also offering equity financing up to $100,00, and loans up to $500,000.

Organizers say the pandemic has especially impacted minority-owned businesses, and now, more than ever, they need a boost.

"When Black people own Black businesses, they tend to hire Black employees. Right? So that really helps build our young people, give them jobs and opportunities for them to grow, and it keeps money in our community so we can continue to build it up as best we can," said community advocate Duncan Kirkwood.

To learn how to apply for Capital Connect New York's grants or loans, click here.