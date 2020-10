BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Movie theaters in New York may technically be allowed to reopen on Friday — but not all of them will be able to.

The owners of the Strand in Brockport say the landmark won't lift the curtain this week. Instead, they'll focus on getting their theaters up and running in Canandaigua, Geneseo, and Auburn first.

They plan to open the Strand on October 30.

The Little, another Rochester-area theater, is not planning to reopen on Friday.