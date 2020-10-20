Cineworld, parent company of Regal, announced Tuesday that it will resume operations at 11 Regal theaters in New York state on Friday.

The company said the decision comes on the heels of Saturday’s announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance.

They have been closed since March.

The locations opening are:

• Regal Colonie Center in Albany

• Regal Crossgates Mall in Albany

• Regal Walden Galleria in Buffalo

• Regal Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park

• Regal Deer Park in Deer Park

• Regal Lynbrook in Lynbrook

• Regal New Roc City in New Rochelle

• Regal Galleria Mall in Poughkeepsie

• Regal Destiny USA in Syracuse

• Regal Eastview in Victor

• Regal UA Westbury in Westbury

"We are grateful to finally have initial guidelines from the state," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. "With the implementation of robust health and safety measures as a part of our commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols, our New York theatres and staff are thoroughly prepared for a safe and sustainable reopening. After seven months, we are thrilled to welcome back our beloved staff and customers. We are sure that the next step will be opening of cinemas in New York City, which is still critical for the recovery of the industry."

Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in other markets at the appropriate time.

