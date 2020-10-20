Eastman Kodak's CEO is defending the company's handling of a now halted $765 million pharmaceutical deal.

Jim Continenza told the Wall Street Journal that the company will make drug ingredients with or without the federal loan.

The deal was put on hold because of stock options acquired by Kodak executives and a media leak before the deal was announced. A special committee appointed by Kodak's board found there were no violations of the law.

The U.S. government continues its investigation into the deal.