BRONX, N.Y. - Things are hopping at The Bronx Brewery on a Tuesday morning as workers are canning a batch of the appropriate for the times India Pale Ale called World Gone Hazy IPA. It’s all happening inside the nine-year-old suds maker's production facility in Port Morris in the South Bronx, which has been up and running throughout the pandemic.



"During that time we had to figure out how we could survive, so what it entailed is a lot of pivoting and a lot of finding the silver linings during this pandemic,” said Brandon Espinosa, general manager of taproom and events, at The Bronx Brewery.



One of those silver linings comes in the form of empanadas, the crescent-shaped pastries made of dough and filled with all types of ingredients.





"I've been making empanadas since I was a little boy man, the dough in the recipe I use is my grandma's recipe from Puerto Rico, which she passed down to my mom, and my mom taught to me," said Jason Alicea, Chef and Founder of Empanology, a food business which has officially partnered with The Bronx Brewery to provide tasty eats in their vibrant backyard space.

Alicea, who is a Bronx native, makes many varieties of empanadas, with cheese, beef, chicken, shrimp and a vegetarian offering. Alicea also added sandwiches and wings to the menu for hungry beer lovers. It was a relationship a few years in the making that really paid off when both businesses needed a boost.



"It's really a blessing to be open again after a five-month hiatus during the pandemic so it's just a blessing to be able to survive," said Alicea. Folks at The Bronx Brewery agree, saying collaboration, when done correctly, allows both parties to win.



"I think Jason and Empanology have acquired new guests that were coming for the beer, we have acquired new guests that were coming for the food,” said Espinosa, who added that they have been able to sustain business during what has been a very challenging time and hire people during a pandemic.



With the winter months approaching Bronx Brewery is planning on putting a heated tent in the backyard for indoor dining in addition to their taproom.

So you can bet they are going to make a lot more beer, and Empanology a lot more empanadas.