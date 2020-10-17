BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo has a new entertainment complex for all-things familiy fun.

Local leaders cut the ribbon at Zone One Complex on East Amherst Street Friday.

The former rink is now a complex with skating, bumper cars, laser tag, and paintball.

The new spot is also a great opportunty to bring jobs to the area during a pandemic.

"The owner talked to me, saying he would like to get kids off the street more and help kids get jobs. I gladly accepted it," said employe Ramon Gillie.

