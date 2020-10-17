BUFFALO, N.Y. — Weeks after mourning the death of his former partner, one of Buffalo’s most recognizable attorneys is launching a new law firm.

Ross Cellino announced his own personal injury firm Friday.

It's called Cellino Law, and has 35 attorneys across New York State, including Buffalo, Rochester, New York City, and Long Island.

Cellino, alongside Steve Barnes, ran the Cellino and Barnes law firm for more than 20 years.

In 2017, they went to court over disputes about the business.

They officially went their separate ways in June.

On October 2, Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth, died in a plane crash in Genesee County.

Barnes was piloting the private plane.