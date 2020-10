CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A new adventure park in Cheektowaga is holding a special grand opening Friday for first responders and their families.

Urban Air Adventure Park is holding a soft opening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Walden Galleria.

The event is meant to recognize those who are working tirelessly to keep the communities of Western New York safe.

Urban Air is the largest adventure park operator in the world with 267 locations worldwide.