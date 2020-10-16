BATAVIA, N.Y. — A multi-million dollar project is set to bring 30 new jobs to Batavia's downtown area.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the $2.5 million redevelopment of Batavia's Ellicott Place Friday.

Originally a department store, Hochul says a local grocer is currently in business at Ellicott Place, but that tenant only uses half of the first floor, so the rest is vacant.

She says crews are set to renovate the empty first-floor space for commercial use, add indoor parking, and 10 new apartments on the building's second floor.

"Genesee Count is gaining another pathway to recovery and growing this economy," said Genesee County Legislature chair Shelley Stein. "The DRI investment, perfectly timed having a project like this in our downtown, answers a lot of our needs like housing. But the impact will be felt for years and years."

More than half of the project is set to be paid for by the state's downtown revitalization initiative.