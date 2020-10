Paula's Donuts is selling four limited edition cereal-themed donuts, with half of the proceeds going to Oishei Children's Hospital.

There is a Cinnamon Toast Crunch donut, a Lucky Charms Donut, and two different Reese's Puff Donuts, one jelly-filled and one not.

The money raised will be meant for the neonatal intensive care unit at Oishei.

Paula's Donuts says it is excited to work with the children's hospital, and it hopes the Western New York community will also come out in support.