HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Genesee Valley Regional Market has expanded with a new building, welcoming six new businesses.

Donna and Mark Bruno first opened their gluten-free bakery in 2009, after Donna baked for a friend of hers diagnosed with celiac disease.

What You Need To Know The Genesee Valley Regional Market welcomes six businesses into a new building



Donna and Mark Bruno first opened their gluten-free bakery in 2009, and since then, they’ve opened a second store in Penfield



Doug Niblack’s wholesale and supply store has been in the family since the 1930s



Now, both stores are neighbors at the Genesee Valley Regional Market’s newest building in Henrietta

“I realized there wasn’t much she could eat. She had to clean out her pantry and start over," Donna said. "So I developed recipes she could eat, and she told me there’s nothing like that out there. You should start a bakery.”

Since then, they’ve opened a second store in Penfield, and have outgrown their original store in northwest Rochester.

“We picked up four new Wegmans stores in the middle of the pandemic. So the space and timing was great,” Mark said.

Meanwhile, Doug Niblack’s wholesale and supply store has been in the family since the 1930s.

“Seems like forever," Niblack said. "I started working when I was about 10 years old.”

He sells more than 200 spices, along with all sorts of other goods.

“They’re imagining dinner already. And that’s what creates the excitement. It’s nothing we’re doing, it’s something that’s going on in the customer’s own mind,” Niblack said.

Now, both stores are neighbors at the Genesee Valley Regional Market’s newest building in Henrietta, two of six new locally owned businesses that will occupy the building.

“We’re thrilled. This space is perfect for us, the location is great, we have good neighbors that compliment what we do, and we’re thrilled to be here,” Donna said.

Although, Niblack’s admittedly had the easier move. He came from right across the street.

“Everything is on wheels. We put it on our truck, brought it across the parking lot and got it going,” Niblack said.

Both are excited for what the new space and area will do for their growing businesses.

“We love the space in the back for all our wholesale that has significantly picked up, and we have some other wholesale in the wings that are waiting for us to get set up as well, so the future is very bright,” Mark said.