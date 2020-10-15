ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another local establishment is shutting its doors as the pandemic continues.

Patti's Pantry is closing for good.

The owners wrote on Facebook Wednesday that business is unable to continue in "these trying times."

The restaurant says it will stay open until the end of November with reduced hours, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They'll be selling equipment and displays through December.

The owners wrote in part that they're "truly blessed and had such great fortune having such a loving and generous following."