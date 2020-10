Amazon is opening a new delivery station on Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse.

This new facility will create full and part-time jobs paying a minimum of $15 an hour.

The 12,000 square-feet facility will help with the delivery of large products.

It's expected to open by the end of the year.

Amazon is involved in two other Central New York projects, including a massive warehouse in Clay that is expected to employ 1,000 people next year.