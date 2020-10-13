The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have hit all industries, and the hospitality industry is suffering a great deal.

Travel restrictions are creating emptier hotel rooms, causing losses in guests and staff.

“It’s devastating, quite frankly,” said Visit Syracuse president and CEO Danny Liedka.

It’s no surprise tourism in the Central New York region is down, but the impacts on the residents are becoming greater.

“It’s really been catastrophic. I think at the peak, about 80-90 percent of the entire workforce were on the sideline without a job or furloughed,” said Liedka.

According to Smith Travel Accommodations, hotel occupancy is down nearly 50 percent from this time year. That's making the average hotel revenue per available room around $45.

“All those numbers really point to how bleak it is out there,” said Liedka.

Visit Syracuse is a tourism agency that highlights things to do and places to go in the area. Their role is crucial in combatting the significant drop in travelers.

“We’ve really tried to feature some of the hotels, and restaurants, and stakeholders," Leidka said. "Show some of the things they are doing to make their venues safe. That’s what we can do from our standpoint. Just getting that word out there and that’s really been our focus throughout, at least for the last two months, is just to show how safe Syracuse is, how safe the county is. If you’re looking for a place to get away, this is a great place to do it.”

Liedka said at the lowest point, some hotels were down to 18 percent occupancy. College students helped make occupancy climb up to 48 percent. However, Liedka said it’s not enough.

“The confidence levels are horrible. I don’t see things getting better," she said.

Liedka said the typical local tourism economy brings in around $60 million in taxes. That number, like others, is expected to drop.