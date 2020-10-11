A popular Key Foods Supermarket in Astoria, Queens is now closed and set to be demolished after the weekend.

There was public outcry and even rallies last year to keep the supermarket open on 31st street, between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue.

But owners say, last Friday the store started a going out of business sale, and shelves were cleaned out by Wednesday, when it shut down.

The store will be demolished starting Monday to make way for a new Target department store.

A Target spokesperson tells us details will be released later on how the location will be tailored to serve the community.